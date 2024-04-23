Laureus World Sports Awards 2024: Novak Djokovic and Aitana Bonmati reign supreme

The 2024 edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards was held on April 22 at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid, Spain. The annual award ceremony honours individuals and teams from the sporting world for their achievements throughout the year.

Hosted by Hollywood star Andy Garcia, this year’s ceremony was graced by renowned sports personalities like Novak Djokovic, Tom Brady, Usain Bolt and Bryan Habana among others.

Novak Djokovic bagged the Sportsman of the Year award for the fifth time while Spain’s football champion Aitana Bonmati was named the World Sportswoman of the Year.

Bonmati played a key role in Spain’s first win in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Former football quarterback Tom Brady presented Djokovic with his award while Bonmati’s award was handed over to her by the legendary sprinter Usain Bolt.

Upon receiving the award, Djokovic expressed that he was happy to be a part of something that truly unites people, showing that sport is a universal language.