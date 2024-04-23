Laureus World Sports Awards 2024: Novak Djokovic and Aitana Bonmati reign supreme

The 2024 edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards was held on April 22 at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid, Spain. The annual award ceremony honours individuals and teams from the sporting world for their achievements throughout the year.
Hosted by Hollywood star Andy Garcia, this year’s ceremony was graced by renowned sports personalities like Novak Djokovic, Tom Brady, Usain Bolt and Bryan Habana among others.
Novak Djokovic bagged the Sportsman of the Year award for the fifth time while Spain’s football champion Aitana Bonmati was named the World Sportswoman of the Year.
Bonmati played a key role in Spain’s first win in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Former football quarterback Tom Brady presented Djokovic with his award while Bonmati’s award was handed over to her by the legendary sprinter Usain Bolt.
Upon receiving the award, Djokovic expressed that he was happy to be a part of something that truly unites people, showing that sport is a universal language.
Bonmati, who also represented the Spain Women’s Football Team for the World Team of the Year Award, credited her team for her success. “I want to thank all my teammates and the staff of my club and national team who have helped me a lot, and because of them I am here today,” she said.
Additionally, gymnast Simone Biles, who made a triumphant return to the sport last year, was recognised with the Comeback of the Year Award. “I am so honoured, it is unbelievable every time I am nominated for an award. So, I can’t thank you guys enough,” shared Simone.
Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award: Novak Djokovic
Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Aitana Bonmat
Laureus World Team of the Year Award: Spain Women's Football Team
Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Jude Bellingham
Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Simone Biles
Laureus Sport for Good Award: Fundacin Rafa Nadal
Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Diede de Groot
Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Arisa Trew
On the football pitch, Jude Bellingham's impact was just as impressive. After moving to Real Madrid last year, Bellingham recently set a new record by scoring against Barcelona. This achievement solidified his place as a rising star and earned him the Breakthrough of the Year Award.
The award for World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability was swept by Diede de Groot, a professional wheelchair tennis player. On the other hand, fourteen-year-old Arisa Trew was honoured with the World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award for her skateboarding feats.