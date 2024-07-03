WC-winning team India departs from Barbados amid hurricane, to meet PM Modi for breakfast on Thursday

The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma has finally departed from Barbados where they were stuck due to Hurricane Beryl. They will arrive home at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi at 6 am after which they are expected to meet PM Narendra Modi.

As per media reports, the team has boarded a special plane with a call sign AIC24WC, which celebrates their impressive ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 victory.

After Delhi, the team will leave for Mumbai where the BCCI has arranged for a one km victory parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede followed by a small ceremony at Wankhede Stadium.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah gave an update in a social media post X, stating, "Join us for the Victory Parade honouring Team India's World Cup win! Head to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate with us! Save the date! #TeamIndia #Champions @BCCI."