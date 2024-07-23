France’s new sports superstar, Victor Wembanyama, takes centre stage at Paris Olympics

Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 basketball phenom, is set to become the face of the Paris Olympics. The French-born sensation, who took the NBA by storm as a rookie with the San Antonio Spurs, is returning home with a global spotlight already shining on him.

"I tend to underestimate the fan enthusiasm for me," Wembanyama admitted, acknowledging the surge in popularity since his return to France. "But when I returned a few weeks ago for the first time, I felt the enthusiasm of the public that was different from before."

His meteoric rise mirrors that of fellow French star Kylian Mbappé, who became a national hero at a young age. However, Mbappé's recent decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid and subsequent withdrawal from the Olympics has placed an even greater spotlight on Wembanyama.

"I have been preparing for them since the first time I saw the Olympics on TV," Wembanyama said of the Games. "It was always a dream and then as we grew up it became a goal."

While Wembanyama will miss the opening ceremony due to basketball commitments, he is the cornerstone of France's Olympic team, aiming to break the United States' gold medal streak. A curious twist of fate will see the French star practice on his childhood home court in Levallois-Perret, where the US team will also be training.

Benjamin Moubèche, a journalist who followed Wembanyama's NBA journey, believes the basketball star has a unique appeal. "Wemby appeals to both young people, who are increasingly interested in the NBA, and older generations, who are fascinated by his unique physique and excited to see a Frenchman excel in a sport where France has not been historically dominant," Moubèche said.

Wembanyama's influence extends beyond the basketball court. He has modelled for luxury brand Louis Vuitton and embraces his role as a cultural icon. However, his focus remains firmly on basketball. "I don't read the news about me, I don't hang out on social networks," he said. "Just trying to take the positive out of it. It’s something I would like to enjoy after winning titles."

As the Paris Olympics kick off, the world will be watching Wembanyama. His presence is more than just a sporting event; it's a cultural phenomenon.