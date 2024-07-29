Paris Olympics: Started patchy and loose, but recovered well, says HS Prannoy after winning opener

Playing in his first Olympic Games, India's star badminton player HS Prannoy says he made a patchy start but recovered well in time to win his opening match in the men's singles group stage in the Olympic Games on Sunday. In a late match, Prannoy defeated Fabian Roth of Germany 2-0 (21-18, 21-12) in a Group K match. Prannoy has Vietnam's Le Duc Phat as the third player in their group and needs to top the standings to make it to the quarterfinals.

Prannoy said it felt great to win the first match. He said he was a little patchy at the start but recovered well. As the atmosphere in the stadium was electric, it was not easy to get into tournament mode coming in after a gap.

"When you're on the winning side of it, I think it feels great. Yes, I started a little patchy and the first set was a little loose. And I think the atmosphere is electric out there. So, to kind of suddenly get into that tournament mode is not easy. And I think I've seen a lot of players a little bit struggling out there in the first matches. Happy that I could fight through that first game and win in straight (games).

Facing a defensive player, Prannoy decided to open up play and the tactical switch and things changed in his favour.

"Well, I think the adjustments was to understand what kind of game to play. Probably it was a mix and match. Sometimes I was attacking, sometimes I was in defensive mode. But I really understood that he wanted to get a hold of the net really quickly and probably he was finding it until 16 points," he said.