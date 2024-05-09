IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans to show support for cancer awareness by donning lavender jerseys on May 13

The Gujarat Titans will be taking to the field donning special lavender jerseys for their final home game against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13 to create awareness for cancer and promote the battle against the dreaded disease.

This is the second year in succession that Gujarat Titans players will showcase their commitment to the fight against cancer. This gesture will serve as a reminder of the importance of early detection and access to quality care for improving outcomes in patients with cancer.

Shubman Gill, captain of Gujarat Titans, emphasised the team's dedication to making a difference. "As sportspersons, we are aware of our social responsibility to our fans and the community at large. Wearing these lavender jerseys unites us with cancer fighters and honours their courage. Together, we hope that our efforts will contribute to a world where the burden of cancer can be overcome through awareness and education."