Shah Rukh Khan dazzles the crowd at WPL opening ceremony with his electrifying performance 

Bengaluru erupted in a frenzy as Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan descended upon the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, igniting the highly anticipated Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 with his signature charisma. His electrifying performance, pulsating with iconic dialogues and energetic dance moves, set the stage for a month-long event.

“Party Pathan ke ghar par rakhoge to mehmaan nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega,” Shah Rukh said, echoing his famed Pathaan dialogue to thunderous applause. The crowd erupted as his iconic dance moves, renditions of Jhoome Jo Pathan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, lit up the screen and social media.

SOUND ON showcases his aura at the L Opening Ceremony @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/WLjSmCxVXL — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024

But beyond the dazzling performance, SRK delivered a powerful message. “Why not in sports, if women have progressed in so many fields?” he said, echoing the significance of the BCCI’s initiative. “This isn't just about women and their power, cricket and sports; it's about the rise of queens in their queendom,” he declared, igniting a spark that resonated throughout the stadium.

The opening ceremony was a dazzling tapestry of Bollywood and cricket, woven together with the threads of empowerment. Kartik Aryan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra added their own flavour, ensuring the event was an unforgettable spectacle.

Shah Rukh’s association with cricket is legendary, his passion for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL is well-known. His presence at the WPL wasn’t just a celebrity cameo; it was a testament to his dedication to promoting women’s cricket and amplifying the voices of female athletes.