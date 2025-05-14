All you need to know about Gujarat Pickleball Open 2025

Global Sports has announced the launch of the Gujarat Pickleball Open 2025. Registration for the tournament is now open, marking a significant event in India's burgeoning pickleball scene.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 5-8 at the Shaishya Pulse Arena (SPA) situated on Karnavati Club Road in Ahmedabad. The venue features 14 dedicated pickleball courts equipped with AI cameras for performance analysis.

Global Sports announces registrations for Gujarat Pickleball Open 2025

The Gujarat Pickleball Open 2025 will host competitions across Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles categories catering to various skill levels, including Intermediate, Advanced, Pro and Junior to Senior age groups. A substantial prize pool of ₹20,00,000 is on offer for participants.

Hemal Jain. founder of Global Sports commented, “With the Gujarat Pickleball Open we’re not just hosting another tournament—we're raising the bar for pickleball in India. From cutting-edge facilities to a substantial prize pool this event reflects our commitment to creating world-class opportunities for players across all levels. We’re excited to see Ahmedabad become the next hotspot for the sport’s growing momentum.”

The tournament aims to provide a platform for players of all levels to compete connect with the pickleball community and participate in the sport's national development. Interested participants are encouraged to register promptly as spaces are limited. The Gujarat Pickleball Open 2025 presents an opportunity to be part of a significant event in India's sporting landscape.