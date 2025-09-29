Snoop Dogg returns to NBC’s Olympic coverage team this winter at the Milan-Cortina Games

The announcement came during NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Football broadcast of the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys.

Snoop said in a statement, “I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina. The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and, as everyone knows, I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. I’ll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out).”

Molly Solomon, NBC Olympics executive producer, added: “Our Ambassador of Happiness returns! We can’t wait to see how the kid from Long Beach handles the snow and ice of Italy at his first-ever Winter Olympics. In Paris, Snoop amplified the joy of the Summer Olympics: training with the athletes, watching nervously alongside their families, and cheering on their performances. He connected with viewers in a way we’ve never seen before and now he’s primed to return as Team USA’s most effusive supporter. Mike Tirico has the announcer blazer and microphone standing by.”

During the Paris Olympics, Snoop carried the torch before the Opening Ceremony, hung out with athletes like Simone Biles, attended equestrian events with Martha Stewart, and celebrated victories with swimmer Caeleb Dressel’s family.

Earlier this year, NBCUniversal’s Entertainment & Studios division, led by Donna Langley, struck a wide-ranging deal with Snoop’s Death Row Pictures covering film, TV, and streaming projects, including a biopic about him. He also rejoined The Voice this fall and is set to host Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve special live from Miami on NBC and Peacock.

With nearly 89 million Instagram followers and a massive cross-platform reach, Snoop has become a valuable figure for NBCUniversal. He won two Sports Emmys for his Paris Olympics contributions in 2024. His ties to sports run deep, from performing at Super Bowl halftime shows to co-owning Welsh soccer club Swansea, hosting the NFL Honors, and even being spotted courtside at USC women’s basketball games to watch star JuJu Watkins.