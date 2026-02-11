Olympian Sturla Holm Lægreid confesses infidelity after winning bronze medal

Sturla was sad because his now ex-girlfriend was not there to share the moment with him and it was his fault. In a statement that made headlines, the athlete confessed, "There is something I want to share with someone who may not be watching today. Six months ago, I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful and nicest person. Three months ago, I made the mistake of my life and cheated on her, and I told her about that a week ago...This has been the worst week of my life."

With tears in his eyes, he added, "I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who see me differently, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has come second these last few days. Yes, I wish I could share this with her".

The Olympic medallist said that it is important to admit to mistakes and acknowledge when you hurt a loved one. Without naming his girlfriend, Sturla said that he hopes his ex can still love him.

Later, during the press conference, the 28-year-old Norwegian shared why he made such a personal revelation after winning a medal. "Maybe there's a chance she will see what she really means to me — maybe not, but I don't want to think I didn't try everything to get her back", Sturla said.