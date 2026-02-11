Olympian Sturla Holm Lægreid confesses infidelity after winning bronze medal

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid made a shocking confession while talking to the media right after winning the bronze medal at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, in men's 20km biathlon. After clinching the third position, the biathlete shared on live television that this week has been the worst for him, because he recently cheated on his girlfriend and could not share the moment with her.
Biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid put up an impressive show at the 2026 Winter Olympics and clinched the bronze medal. However, in the post-race interview, he was visibly overcome by emotions, but not of joy.
Sturla was sad because his now ex-girlfriend was not there to share the moment with him and it was his fault. In a statement that made headlines, the athlete confessed, "There is something I want to share with someone who may not be watching today. Six months ago, I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful and nicest person. Three months ago, I made the mistake of my life and cheated on her, and I told her about that a week ago...This has been the worst week of my life."
With tears in his eyes, he added, "I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who see me differently, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has come second these last few days. Yes, I wish I could share this with her".
The Olympic medallist said that it is important to admit to mistakes and acknowledge when you hurt a loved one. Without naming his girlfriend, Sturla said that he hopes his ex can still love him.
Later, during the press conference, the 28-year-old Norwegian shared why he made such a personal revelation after winning a medal. "Maybe there's a chance she will see what she really means to me — maybe not, but I don't want to think I didn't try everything to get her back", Sturla said.