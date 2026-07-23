As the Commonwealth Games 2026 slashes multiple categories, how would it affect India's performance?

Why have crucial game categories been omitted?

Interestingly, Victoria in Australia was supposed to be hosting this year’s Commonwealth Games. But rising costs became the major factor for the country to withdraw its position as host. Due to this, Glasgow stepped in at the last moment. But with short preparation time, they could only make arrangements for a total of 10 sports across four venues. Glasgow had earlier hosted a full format Commonwealth Games in 2014. This year one would find representation in boxing, athletics, judo, swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling, netball, weightlifting, lawns bowls and 3X3 basketball. The chosen venues include Scotstoun stadium, Glasgow International Arena, Scottish Event Campus and Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

The missing sports categories include wrestling, badminton, table tennis and para table tennis, beach volleyball, triathlon and para triathlon, diving, hockey, rugby, squash, gymnastics, road cycling, mountain biking, and T-20 Cricket. In fact, if one were to count, with only 10 categories, this year it’s a record low representation at the Commonwealth Games since 1994.

How will omission of games affect India’s performance?

In the 2022 games in Birmingham, India had achieved almost 30 medals from the omitted categories. This accounted for the half of a total of 61 medals earned that year. This means that with omission of categories, almost 50% of the winning streak is already lost. However, there is still a representation of 125 athletes including 77 men and 48 women across the different sports.

For those wishing to stream a broadcast of the games can head over to Sony Sports Network or Sony LIV app.