Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa makes his historic appearance at the World Cup stage, for one last time

The 'Wall of Mexico' is back, but for one last time. Mexico's legendary goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa, nicknamed 'Memo' Ochoa, made his first appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at the Azteca Stadium.

Mexico, who had already qualified for the Round of 32, defeated Czechia 3-0 to end a dominating Group Stage campaign where they did not concede a single goal. Ochoa was there guarding the goalpost for Mexico, in what is expected to be his final World Cup match.

Guillermo Ochoa bids farewell to Mexico fans at the Azteca Stadium

It was an emotional night at Mexico's Azteca Stadium on Wednesday when a FIFA World Cup great, Guillermo Ochoa made his appearance at the tournament for the first time in front of over 80,000 fans. He joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only three players to have arrived at six World Cups.