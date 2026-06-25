Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa makes his historic appearance at the World Cup stage, for one last time

The 'Wall of Mexico' is back, but for one last time. Mexico's legendary goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa, nicknamed 'Memo' Ochoa, made his first appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at the Azteca Stadium.
Mexico, who had already qualified for the Round of 32, defeated Czechia 3-0 to end a dominating Group Stage campaign where they did not concede a single goal. Ochoa was there guarding the goalpost for Mexico, in what is expected to be his final World Cup match.
It was an emotional night at Mexico's Azteca Stadium on Wednesday when a FIFA World Cup great, Guillermo Ochoa made his appearance at the tournament for the first time in front of over 80,000 fans. He joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only three players to have arrived at six World Cups.
Ochoa is the first goalkeeper to reach six editions of World Cup. However, he has only played in four of them including the latest appearance against Czechia. Over the years, he has become a legendary face of the tournament.
The 40-year-old goalkeeper did not start the match but the stadium erupted with joy when he was subbed on and Ochoa took all of it in, knowing it was probably his final time at the biggest stage.
What made the evening more special for Guillermo Ochoa is that he got to say his goodbyes on his home soil in Mexico at the same stadium where he made his senior debut for Club America in 2004, more than 20 years ago.
Talking to the media, Ochoa said, "My first game, Azteca. My last game, Azteca. It’s been a beautiful final chapter of my career. Thank you, everyone." After the match, Mexican players huddled together to bump Ochoa into the air as a mark of respect, celebrating his incredible legacy.
The veteran keeper, who also kept a clean sheet on Wednesday, will probably not return during Mexico's Round of 32 match at the Azteca on June 30, 2026. Ochoa has already announced his retirement after the World Cup.
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