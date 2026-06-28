Argentina end their World Cup Group Stage with a win, Lionel Messi makes another record

Defending champions Argentina scored three goals from three set-pieces during Saturday's match against Jordan, the final game in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage as Lionel Messi started on the bench.
The Albiceleste, already winners of Group J, had a relatively easy match against the World Cup debutants as coach Lionel Scaloni tested his squad depth by playing a different starting XI.
Argentina defeated Jordan 3-1 during the last Group Stage fixture of the World Cup at the Dallas Stadium on Saturday. With qualification already secure manager, Lionel Scaloni rotated the starting XI by changing 9 players except goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and striker Lautaro Martinez.
Their captain and superstar Lionel Messi did not start the game and was on the bench until he was subbed on in the second half. Even without him, Argentina showed promise given that many players played their first World Cup match on the day.
The South American giants opened the scoring early on in the 19th minute with a brilliant free kick by World Cup debutant Giovani Lo Celso who registered his first ever goal in the tournament.
The 30-year-old had missed out on the 2022 World Cup due to a last minute injury, and delivered a Player of the Match winning performance on his debut.
Soon after, Argentina received a penalty and Lautaro skilfully converted from the spot in the 31st minute, giving his country a two-goal lead. The Inter Milan star, who is featuring in his second FIFA World Cup, had not scored a goal in 2022, making this is first ever World Cup goal as well.
In the second half, Jordan got better hold of the game and impressively converted on of their few chances as Musa Al-Taamari scored a stunning goal in the 55th minute. This is the only goal Argentina has conceded so far, ending Emiliano's clean-sheet run.
With Jordan threatening to equalise in a match that Argentina was expected to win comfortable, Lionel Messi was substituted in the 60th minute as the crowd erupted in cheers.
Minutes later, the 39-year-old took a free kick but hit it wide. He made no mistake the second time and scored a trademark Messi-freekick in the 80th minute to put the game to bed.
The stunning strike took Messi's tally of goals at this World Cup to 6, the most by any player. He is currently leading the Golden Boot race while extending his record to 19 goals as the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer.
After scoring his only goal during Saturday's match Lionel Messi also became the first player to score in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup matches, adding another page to his historic milestones.
With Messi in terrific form and the rest of the Argentina squad looking bright, they can expect to go deep into the tournament. The Albiceleste will begin their knock-out round on July 3 when they meet Cape Verde in the Round of 32.