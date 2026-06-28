Argentina end their World Cup Group Stage with a win, Lionel Messi makes another record

Defending champions Argentina scored three goals from three set-pieces during Saturday's match against Jordan, the final game in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage as Lionel Messi started on the bench.

The Albiceleste, already winners of Group J, had a relatively easy match against the World Cup debutants as coach Lionel Scaloni tested his squad depth by playing a different starting XI.

Argentina close out the Group Stage with a promising win

Argentina defeated Jordan 3-1 during the last Group Stage fixture of the World Cup at the Dallas Stadium on Saturday. With qualification already secure manager, Lionel Scaloni rotated the starting XI by changing 9 players except goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and striker Lautaro Martinez.