Here's some news for theatre lovers. Bangalore Little Theatre (BLT) is introducing the Let's Talk Art, a digital series to celebrate its completion of 60 years, as one of the oldest theatre groups in the city.

BLT has been hosting virutal readings of some acclaimed plays since the first lockdown in March. Starting this weekend, they are hosting Let's Talk Art. The idea is to get some veteran theatre artistes to speak about their journey, and some inspiring stories.

"The series involves the audience listening to renowned artists sharing their experience and providing insights into how they do and what they do. It is an interactive online event with the artistes," reads a statement from the group.

The artistes will also share anecdotes, information about their upcoming work, their craft, their artistic process and they will also talk about their association with BLT. This is a monthly series and the first artiste to feature is Arundhati Raja, co-founder of Jagriti. The series has been curated by Shatarupa Bhattacharrya and Archana Kariappa. Please find the contact details below.

August 8, 6 pm. Details: bangalorelittletheatre.org