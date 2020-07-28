Theatre audiences in Bengaluru are gradually getting used to online shows and performances. While many theatre groups have been putting up their performances online, two theatre companies are now in the process of hosting Kuchh Aur, a 60-second two-actor online theatre festival.



The Tortilla Entertainment Company and Urban Chauppal are taking this initiative and have invited entries from across India. Anita Mithra, founder, The Tortilla Entertainment Company says, “We usually host the one-minute theatre fest every six months but because of the ongoing pandemic we haven’t been able to do it. This is one of the main reasons for us to go digital. But the idea is a little different for this festival. Ever since performances went online, most of them have been monologues and it is getting monotonous. So we decided that instead of giving a platform to one artiste, we will have two people perform at the same time.”



Anita Mithra





The rules are simple — two performers have to record a minute-long piece and send it to the organisers. The top 15 that are selected will be showcased at the festival that will be held in August this year. “It can’t be shot like a short film and it must not be edited. It should be a scene that is performed based on the theme,” explains Anita. The theme of the festival is ‘unusual relationships.’ These need not be just human relationships. Amit Kumar Suthar, a core member of Urban Chauppal says that they are looking at exploring abstract ideas with this theme. “We always tend to think of our relationships with our parents, siblings or lovers. But we want artistes to break away from that idea and look at relationships with some inanimate objects like their door or their toy, something that people have been hooked onto and are emotionally dependent on,” says Amit.



So far, entries from Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi have been received in all languages. They are expecting more from Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Patna and Kolkata, and the last day to submit entries is July 27.



Entry free. Details: kuchhaur.event@gmail.com



ayeshatabassum @newindianexpress.com

@aishatax