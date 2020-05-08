A number of funny people on the Internet have made the long, tiring and uncertain lockdown bearable with their hilarious videos. Their take on the current crisis, the future and their perspective on life in the confines of their homes makes these videos relatable while also being entertaining. We take a look at why Appukuttan Ungle’s Simbil Solution, Jordindian, and José Covaco aka Hoezaay have been going viral of late.





Jordindian

This duo has been entertaining people virtually for a long time now, and has almost 3 lakh followers on Instagram. Naser Azzeh and Vineeth Kumar, the boys behind Jordindian, haven’t let the lockdown slow them down. With videos titled ‘What to do when you run out of things to do during a quarantine?’, ‘Sharing stock (alcohol) with roommates during lockdown be like…’ and more Jordindian has come up with unique and hilarious ways of looking at the situation.







Appukutan Ungle’s Simbil Solution

Doctor and theatre artiste Anil Abraham dons Ungle Appukuttan’s avatar. An over-friendly Malayalee uncle from the neighbourhood, Ungle has a solution to all your problems. He discusses everything from WhatsApp remedies, boredom, lack of exercise, frustration, alcohol, and the return of maids to lovers trying to meet. He laughs, giggles, simpers, rants and cajoles. “Whether it is maidservant’s miscommunication or husband’s hallucination, everybody comes to me only for advice on everything,” he says in one of his videos.







Hoezaay

Jose Covaco, whose Instagram bio describes him as, “that guy… makes videos n stuff (sic),” has created an assortment of lockdown videos that aren’t just funny but are also spoofs on popular international tracks such as We Don’t Talk Anymore and Somebody That I Used To Know. There’s one video that features Justin Bieber and has Jose talking to the pop star discussing some serious plans for a future collaboration… but then, there’s a surprise at the end.



