Shreyas Talpade to play late Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 'Emergency'

Actor Shreyas Talpade will be seen stepping into the shoes of late former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the upcoming film 'Emergency', starring Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher.



In the film, Kangana will be seen playing the role of former PM Indira Gandhi and actor Anupam Kher, the revolutionary leader Jaya Prakash Narayan. The makers have revealed Shreyas' look, who will be essaying the important role of late politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee who served three terms as the country's Prime Minister.



Kangana Ranaut commented to a media house on the actor joining the cast: "He plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was a young and upcoming leader when Mrs. Gandhi became the Prime Minister for the first time. He was one of the heroes of the Emergency. We are fortunate to have him on board as he is a versatile actor. I personally feel that, his performance in the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be one of the most memorable. We are lucky to have got a powerful performer like him to play this important role (sic)."

Shreyas added: "Atal ji is one of the most revered, intelligent, learned, influential and also one of the most loved leaders of India as well as across the world (sic)."



He shared that to portray Atal ji on screen is not only a big privilege but also a huge honour and a bigger responsibility. The actor shared the first look of him as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and shared a beautiful quote by the late Prime Minister,

" बाधाएं आती हैं आएं

घिरें प्रलय की घोर घटाएं,

पावों के नीचे अंगारे,

सिर पर बरसें यदि ज्वालाएं,

निज हाथों में हंसते-हंसते,

आग लगाकर जलना होगा।

कदम मिलाकर चलना होगा।

- Atalji

( Obstacles come, let's surround and decrease the disaster of the holocaust, embers under the feet, rain on the head if there are flames, we will have to burn by laughing in our own hands. Have to walk together - Atalji) (sic)."

He further added, "Honoured & Happy to play one of the most Loved, Visionary, a true patriot & Man of the masses…Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. I hope I live up to the expectations (sic)." Lastly, he wrote a thank you note for Kangana Ranaut for seeing him as Atalji and expressed that Kangana is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actors and also a very good director.

Manikarnika films' Emergency is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.