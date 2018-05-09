The trailer of Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why is here and things look dark

The last time we hear from Hannah Baker in the first season of the Netflix original 13 Reasons Why was March of 2018. And the season finale left us with a lot of unanswered questions - about Clay, Jessica, Bryce and the others. It's been a long wait since, but we have some good news: Season 2 will return on Netflix on May 18.

And here's the proof:

13 Reasons Why Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah's death and the start of our characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah's death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.

The series stars Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker, Kate Walsh as Mrs Baker, Derek Luke as Mr Porter, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, and Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis.