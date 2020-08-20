The lead actress of the popular Hindi sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya Tandon, has called it quits. Friday is the last day of shoot for the actress who was associated with the daily show since it launched five years ago.

As per reports, Saumya wants to experiment with new roles and content, says she has had to end the pleasant journey with the show that was one of the top TRP earners on television. The actress has clarified that pay cut or COVID-19 weren't the reasons for her to take this decision. "As an actor, you want to explore different things. I also believe there is a time for everything, and this was my time with Bhabiji. There is so much content being made, and I want to see myself attempt something different. I am a thinking actor and do not feel the need to be seen on television every day," says Saumya who was quoted in one of the reports.

The actress also said that she has thought through her decision especially at a time like this when everything is so uncertain. As per another report, the actor has said, "I realised that being employed and earning a regular income was not exciting enough anymore. I have a desire to grow as an artiste, and I want to do projects where there is scope for growth."

A few years earlier, the other leading lady Shilpa Shinde, unceremoniously exited from the show, and Shubhangi Atre was brought in place of her. The leading men, Rohitashv Gour and Aasif Sheikh continue to be a part of the show.