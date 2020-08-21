While actor Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar surprised us with their Naagin and Cheel avatar in the fifth season of the popular franchise, it’s time for Surbhi Chandna to slither on the screen and take the story forward with Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra.

Giving away the first look of Surbhi’s Naagin avatar, producer Ekta Kapoor posted four pictures on her Instagram account. Surbhi who was introduced last week as a simple and graceful girl will soon be seen transforming into a shape-shifting snake, up for revenge. The actor looks gorgeous in the brick red dress adorned with gold jewellery.

Check her out this weekend on Colors.