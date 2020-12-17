Christmas and New Year are almost here and so are the long weekends and if you are somebody who wants to ‘Netflix & Chill’ but wondering what to watch, we are happy to help. Here’s what your favourite OTT platforms have in store in the coming days and weeks:



Netflix







An interesting show, AK VS AK, starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, is a thriller set against the backdrop of Bollywood. Add to that, Paava Kadhaigal (Sin Stories) is another offering, a Tamil anthology film that’s helmed by four directors Gautham Menon, Vetri Maaran, Sudha Kongara and Vignesh Shivan. It promises to be a fascinating watch as the movie explores the emotions of love, pride and honour that influence our relationships. Their biggest offering that is upon us early next year is The White Tiger, a social satire that stars global icon Priyanka Chopra and Rajkumar Rao. The movie explores poverty, corruption, survival and class struggle in India.



ALTBalaji







The magnum opus Paurashpur, is currently the talk of the town owing to its high production value and stellar cast that features Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Shaikh amongst others. What has also raised excitement amongst fans is the grand sets and the costumes that make this periodic drama one of the most-awaited show in recent times. The OTT platform has also announced the filming of season 3 of Broken But Beautiful which features Siddharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. Other shows in the pipeline include Apharan 2, Dev DD Season 2, LSD, PuncchBeat Season 2, Crashh, Hum se Humsafar, Bang Baang, The Married Woman among others.



Amazon Prime







The Family Man, which left the audience on a cliffhanger in the first season, will be launching the second season in 2021 and it will also star Telugu superstar Samantha Akkineni in a prominent role. The OTT platform is also gearing up for web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11, which brings untold stories of the medical staff and doctors who worked throughout the night, and stars Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Apart from that, Taandav is another show which is in the pipeline.



ZEE5





The OTT platform is all set for the launch of their new web series Zidd featuring Amit Sadh. The offering has been inspired by the real-life story of Kargil war hero Major Deependra Singh Senger. Another highly anticipated series is Black Widows that will feature Shamita Shetty, Mona Singh, and Swastika Mukherjee in lead roles. The story shows the leading ladies, fed up with the domestic abuse at the hands of their husbands, take drastic measures to put an end to their turmoil.



Disney + Hotstar





Even since Disney + Hotstar announced multiplex on its app in June, it has brought several films directly on its platform. The next in line is Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is based on a true war story and stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Another awaited flick is Big Bull. Based on the 1992 Harshad Mehta scam, it features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. After the audience poured its love on Sony LIV’s web series Scam 1992, it will be interesting to see how the film performs on Hotstar.