Christmas is all about being with your loved ones and having a merry time. This holiday season is all about celebrating the spirit of love, compassion and warmth some of us are so lucky to have! As this year is coming to an end, Amazon Prime Video takes up the charge to spread some much needed Christmas cheer Sylvie's Love. Released recently, this movie teaches us about love, self-love and caring about things that matter. Still, wondering why you should watch this movie? Here are 5 compelling reasons why you should not miss this heartening film.



1) A visual treat to the eyes

This American Drama film will take us back to the 60's era, where telephones and gramophones were the most updated source of entertainment. At times looking back at how far we have travelled, satisfies our soul. The vintage cars, unique sense of dressing are some of the things from this movie which gives you a happy nostalgia. The 60's fashion, cars, everyday habits are visually appealing and adds to the long lost charm of the old life.

2) The quintessential couple chemistry

One of the critical elements of a romantic movie that creates an attachment with the viewers is the couple's chemistry. Starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha as the lead pair, the romantic camaraderie between them had us going aww. Their stunning looks coupled with exceptional acting skills and excellent timing was a winning deal. The uniqueness of them as a couple was that they gave time to read in between the lines. Their intense and captivating expressions speaks to you and tugs right at your heartstrings.

3) Driving against the odds

The film has a plethora of emotions, but along with that, it was practical and relatable. The movie showcased that even after the civil war, African-American lives were not easy, and they did face racism and gender-related issues. Tessa Thompson played a phenomenal role as Sylvie, an African-American woman who dreamt of running her television show. Her gender and colour were among the many hurdles she had to furlough but never gave up. She worked hard and made her way up in the entertainment industry mostly ruled by men. She donned many hats - a woman, a daughter, a mother and a working lady, and fulfilling each role with much passion and poise.

4) This movie taught us about Self-love

Directed by Eugene Ashe, this movie has beautiful dialogues. Some of the dialogues were so powerful and impactful that they will surely make an impression on your heart. This movie is not merely about finding love, but it's also about loving yourself, accepting the fact that you can't make everyone happy. It teaches us that you can't please everyone, so it's better to fulfil your expectation because that is what matters in the end.

5) Perfect holiday watch

This movie is an ode to classical Hollywood romance. It's all about love and loss and everything in between beautifully portrayed in 1 hour and 54 minutes. This movie is a must-watch that teaches you to be grateful for having a family.

So get your loved ones, grab some popcorn, and snuggle in for a 2-hour of feel-good and thought-provoking journey.