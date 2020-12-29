Season 2 of the web series The Family Man is one of the most-anticipated releases in 2021. Now, its fans have a reason to rejoice. Amazon Prime Video dropped the first poster of season 2.



The intriguing teaser poster shows a picture of a time bomb with the time saying 2021. The New Year will see Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade) taking on a bigger and deadlier mission. Along with keeping up with a high-pressure job and keeping his country safe, Srikant will also be seen juggling between his role as a father and a husband.

Ever since the release of Season 1, The Family Man has received immense love and accolades from across the globe. Coming soon on Amazon Prime Video, the show is created and directed by Raj and DK and will see Bajpayee and Hashmi reprising their roles along with Priya Mani and Sharad Kelkar. The series also marks the digital debut of south superstar Samanta Akkineni in a never-seen-before avatar.