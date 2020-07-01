The trailer of Mafia, a one of a kind psychological thriller offers a glimpse into a reunion of friends that turns into a real-life gamble of betrayal and deceit as they indulge in a social deduction game.

What started as a friendly game soon turns into a psychological thriller and on the stake are the lives of the friends involved.

Stating that the show is a perfect mix of mystery and psychological thriller, Namit Das, one of the lead actors of the series, says, “The trailer is just a glimpse into the backdrop story, but the real plunge is when the characters start playing the game, it changes the plot fo the show completely. Perhaps, the game takes on a very real approach moving forward when a faint kill during a friendly game will turn into a real murder. The audiences will have to watch the show to know who will survive this game of life and who will plunge against each other.”

“The show is the hunger games of OTT and the games have just begun! This is a one of a kind reunion tale which will test every character's endurance and reveal their darkest secrets through this real-life gamble and the trailer gives us a glimpse of all that,” adds actress Anindita Bose.

Directed by Birsa Dasgupta and created by Rohan Ghose and Aritra Sen, the show features Ridhima Ghosh, Namit Das, Tanmay Dhanania, Isha M, Anindita Bose and Madhurima Roy in pivotal roles.

Streams on Zee5 on July 10