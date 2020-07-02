Biologist Jeremy Wade has spent the last 35 years of his exciting life, solving mysteries that lurk in rivers, lakes and seas. In 2017, he hung up his boots after nine seasons of the top-rated series, River Monsters, on Animal Planet where he reeled in some of the rarest, most elusive and most dangerous creatures lurking beneath the water’s surface.

Jeremy Wade's Dark Waters

But the waters of the world run deep; they’re dark and forever changing and many mysteries remain. Hence, Jeremy returns to Animal Planet once again in a captivating new series that brings him back to the water’s edge to investigate reports of the unimaginable and unexplained in Jeremy Wade's Dark Waters premiering on July 6 at 9 pm on Animal Planet, Animal Planet HD and Discovery Plus app.

In this gripping series, Wade spotlights the bizarre, the weird and the mysterious as he investigates baffling, unsolved mysteries. He takes Animal Planet’s audiences on journeys beneath the water in remote areas, to islands lost in time and out into the open ocean to investigate reports that include, among others, entire fish species suddenly disappearing; unexplained sightings of mythical beasts; once-thriving rivers now empty; and genetic oddities that may have produced the biggest monsters yet.