A fire broke out on Saturday on the set of Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kumkum Bhagya at Killick Nixon Studio in Mumbai's Chandivali area.

While the cause of the fire is being speculated as short circuit, no casualty has been reported in the incident that happened at

According to reports, the shooting, which started only a few days ago after months of lockdown, was in progress when the incident happened, but all actors and crew members were moved to safety.

Starring Shabir Ahuwalia, Sriti Jha, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul, the series airing on Zee TV is one of the most popular Balaji soaps.