One of the most popular couple on Indian television, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, surprised their audience with their appearance on Badshah's latest track Toxic that released in the last week of May. The duo played the role of a couple in distress. However, this was just for the video and in real life, both Sargun and Ravi continue to give major couple goals.

Recently, Sargun also made a statement that proves the couple is much in love and trust each other unconditionally. Sargun said, she asked Ravi to be a 'good kisser' on the show Jamai Raja 2.0, in which the latter is cast opposite Nia Sharma.



Sargun said this during an interview to an online portal. When the couple was asked if they get jealous of each other when there are romantic scenes with other co-actors, Sargun reportedly said, "I really don't feel bad. I told Ravi... 'Be a good kisser, tomorrow she (referring to Nia) should not come and say that Ravi is a bad kisser. It's a part of...[our jobs]...so we can't be jealous."



The actress revealed further that the producers of Jamai Raja 2.0 called her saying Ravi was reluctant to do the scene. Sargun also admitted that she was also astonished to know that there was such a requirement in the script. However, she then told the producers that she is okay with Ravi doing the kissing scene.