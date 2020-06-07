An FIR has been lodged against Ekta Kapoor, the founder of ALTBalaji. The complaint has been registered in Madhya Pradesh on charges of spreading obscenity, hurting religious feelings, and improper use of national emblems in her web show "Triple X Season 2", police said on Saturday.

The FIR also mentions the director of the web series Pankhudi Rodrigues and screenwriter Jessica Khurana. It's reported, the complaint also mentions a particular scene in which allegedly the Indian Army's uniform has been used in a highly objectionable manner.

The complaint was lodged on Friday night by Valmik Sakaragaye and Neeraj Yagnik, both residents of Indore, at the Annapurna Police Station. "Ekta Kapoor's OTT platform ALTBalaji streamed (erotic) web series XXX season 2 which not only spread obscenity but also hurt religious feelings of a particular community," said inspector Satish Kumar Dwivedi quoting the complaint.

Ekta and the others have been booked under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology (IT) Act, and the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005, as per reports