A day after her plea on social media, actress Deepika Singh's mother has finally been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi.



Thanking Delhi Government, the 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actress took to social media to express her gratitude.

"Thank you to Delhi Govt and health minister for the immediate response to my tweet and video. Finally, my mother got admission in Sir Gangaram hospital. Hoping for her speedy recovery," the actress posted on Saturday afternoon.



Yesterday, Deepika had shared a video on social media talking about her mother, who has been tested positive for COVID 19, unable to find admission in a hospital due to lack of beds. She also shared that the hospital didn't hand over the reports but only allowed her father to take a picture.



A resident of Delhi's Paharganj area, Deepika's parents live in a joint family set-up with 45 other people. While her father is also being suspected of having contracted the virus, her grandmother has breathing trouble, making it important for her mother to be admitted in a hospital. The actress could not visit her parents because she has a small child. Meanwhile, her sister has flown to Delhi to be with their parents.