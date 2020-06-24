Even as people across the globe are adapting to the new normal, the UAE is all set as a location to shoot for Bollywood crews. Producer Gaurang Doshi, who is known for his blockbusters such as Aankhen and Deewaar is getting ready with an ensemble of over 100 crew members to start shooting in the Emirates.

Filming of the two multi-starrer web series, 7th Sense and Line of Fire will begin in July. The big-budget series are being produced under the patronage of His Excellency Suhail Mohd Al Zarooni, an Emirati businessman, Guinness Book World Record holder and Ambassador at Large, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



Commenting on the two projects, producer Gaurang Doshi says, “I’m a firm believer in the motto that the show must go on and instead of losing the spirit in this pandemic situation one should become a pioneer. Keeping true to this sentiment we are the first team to begin shooting during the COVID pandemic. To bring such a big-ensemble under one roof in the current situation is also creditable and I thank all my actors and crew for their support. This shows the great spirit of our film industry and helps to boost it back in action."

The series, 7th Sense is a crime thriller and a murder mystery. It features R Madhavan, Ronit Roy, Chunky Pandey, Tanuj Virwani and others. Shooting for Season 1 and 2 would be completed in about 140 days with most of the action happening in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.



The prep work for the espionage fast-paced action thriller, Line of Fire will also begin simultaneously. The web series will comprise of two-seasons and boasts a cast that includes names such as Prakash Raj, Jimmy Shergill, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tanuj Virwani, Vijay Raaz and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

HE Suhail Mohd Al Zarooni commented, “Indian cinema holds a very special place in our hearts, both for the entertainment value and the art of story-telling. Its popularity is evident from the overwhelming following it enjoys at a global level. Gaurang Doshi has created masterpieces in Indian cinema, is an iconic filmmaker and is known to tackle subjects that are unique in nature. I am excited to be associating with him and confident that both the web-series will be successful. In these challenging times when industries across all countries need to support each other now, more than ever, I feel proud to do my part."



Both the series will be completed by February 2021 and will be released on one of the popular OTT platforms.