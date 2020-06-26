At a time when the country is going through the crisis created by the pandemic, Bollywood fraternity has come together to help raise funds for children through the Chhoti Si Asha - For Future of our Children program. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will recite a poem penned by Kausar Munir, and the show will be presented by Salman Khan.

Among other actors, Radhika Apte, Hrithik Roshan, Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, along with RJ Malishka will be part of the program. Music maestro AR Rahman will present a unique, new performance. Sonu Sood will join the show and share his stories of philanthropy and work with migrant labourers, while, comedian Sunil Grover will entertain the audience. Singers and musicians such as Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar, Amit Trivedi, Pritam Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan, Salim Sulaiman, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, B Praak, Benny Dayal and Bhoomi Trivedi will perform for this show that will air on Colors and Facebook this weekend.

Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation is supporting this initiative by Rotary India, Rotary Club of Bombay, Colors and Wizcraft International Entertainment. On supporting this show, Salman Khan says, "Being Human is delighted to participate in this endeavour for the future of our children. The good that we do in the present will decide a better future.”

The program will also throw light on the real-life heroes, i.e. frontline warriors, and survivors highlighting and celebrating their humanitarian work and spirit.

Through the efforts of the fund-raiser event, Chhoti Si Asha- For Future of Our Children will commit the funds raised towards the work being undertaken for the immediate COVID-19 relief work and long-term projects in the area of nutrition, health, education, and skill development.

