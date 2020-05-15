The cast of Community are set to reunite for a virtual table read and Q&A to help with coronavirus relief efforts.

Donald Glover aka as the rapper Childish Gambino - will be joining his former castmates for the first time since leaving the show during its fifth season. The virtual reunion which will be conducted over Zoom will include Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong.

The ensemble cast will read through the season five episode Cooperative Polygraphy, which sees the gang deal with the death of their fellow student Pierce (Chevy Chase).

After performing the script, the cast will take part in a fan Q&A with creator Dan Harmon.