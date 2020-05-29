Clearing the news of Naagin getting revamped, Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to update fans. The Indian television producer and filmmaker, announced that the supernatural series, in its fourth season, will conclude with four more episodes.

The 44-year-old queen of TV series also announced that the end of season 4 will lead to the beginning of season 5. She thanked actors Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria for their commendable jobs.

Few minutes later, actor Nia Sharma replied to the post with: "You do things no one else probably ever considers doing. You’ve truly been considerate and thank you for personally reaching out! Meant a lot." Replying to Nia’s comment and confessing that the current season was not up to the mark Ekta said, “You guys were fantastic! I messed up a bit...hope to make up to u all soon...till then let's give everyone d best SEASON 4 FINALE EVER. JAI MATA DI."