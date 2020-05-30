Actors Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi who debuted in the digital space with the web series Baarish, returned with Baarish 2 earlier in May. Season 1 had ended with the lead characters' separation because Gauravi was put behind the bars. In Season 2 the characters rediscovered their bond through every challenge that life threw at them.

However, it's the kissing scenes between Asha and Sharman that have created a buzz with the former saying it was quite challenging to do it. "It was challenging for me," the actress revealed to the media. She further added, "This was the first time I was doing a kissing scene onscreen. There is this one scene where I am angry with Sharman's character and I am ranting and he suddenly holds me and kisses me. That was very difficult to do and I was very nervous about it. To get that emotion out, it had a lot to do."

Season 2 looks at what happens to the unlikely couple of Anuj and Gauravi where once again the rains and their love hold them back together. The series also features a pool of talented actors such as Priya Banerjee, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Manit Joura, Anuj Singh Duhan and Sahil Shroff.