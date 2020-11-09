After Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, participants of the Bigg Boss house will have to face the wrath of Farah Khan.

The Bollywood director and choreographer will be helming BB Adalat along with two journalists today and together they will be taking every contestant to the task. Khan is known for not mincing her words and her arguments laced with sarcasm can put anyone on the spot.

In Weekend Ka Vaar we already saw how Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia were criticised by Salman. While Nikki was criticised for resorting to unethical means during a task with Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra was made to realise that she did the same thing that she had disapproved of with Kavitha Kaushik. With Farah assuming the charge of the judge, it will be interesting to see whom she pronounces guilty and who gets acquitted.

Last year too Farah had entered Bigg Boss for a similar role. She had also shared a throwback picture of her with Salman on her social media, recently.