Money Heist – a show that has now become an international phenomenon. Originally called La Casa De Papel, this Spanish show is all set to return with its fifth installment at some point in 2021. In July of this year, Netflix had announced the commencement of season 5 and fans couldn’t get any happier.

This show is a massive success on Netflix. It, in fact, is the most non-English viewed show on the OTT platform. When Netflix released its fourth season in April 2020, it broke all the records and managed to garner over 65 million views. Therefore, Netflix coming with another season is no shocker to the audience. The show is currently in production and will hit Netflix in April 2021. (According to Netflix broad 2021 lineup.)

Filming began in August 2020 and fans all across the globe started to circulate leaked pictures of the shooting process. Actors like Úrsula Corberó , who plays Tokyo in the show took to Instagram to share their excitement about being back on the set.

While the fans are super excited about the return of their favourite Spanish drama, Netflix broke several hearts when it announced that season 5 of Money Heist will be the finale season of the show.