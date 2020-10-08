Tonight's Thursday episode of Bigg Boss 14 promises to be a blockbuster episode going by the promos shared by Colors TV on their Twitter page. Sidharth Shukla is seen getting comfortable with Nikki Tamboli during a rain dance, while Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia get into a heated argument over food.

It looks like all the participants are taking their mind games to the next level. Rahul and Pavitra who appeared to be flirting on Wednesday's episode will be seen arguing over food in tonight's episode.

Meanwhile, Sidharth seems to have become the epicentre of attention and attraction, with all the women contestants trying to woo him. In the show teaser that was posted earlier in the day on the Colors TV social media pages, Sidharth is seen surrounded by the women contestants during a rain dance that is likely to be a task. Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia appear to be wooing him, and Sidharth is playing along.

