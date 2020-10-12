Actor and show host Salman Khan is upset with contestants of Bigg Boss 14. The actor was so angry that he even asked the 10 unconfirmed participants to leave the show and not waste the time and energy of everyone involved and those who are watching the show.

If you are wondering what led to Salman getting so infuriated? Here's what happened: On the October 11 episode on Sunday night, the show had a rating task in which all the participants were asked to rate themselves on their performances. All the contestants categorised themselves under the 'Good, Average, Below Average and Poor' tags for their tasks performed the previous week. None of them defended themselves well or even considered the 'Excellent' category.

The participants were pulled up by the show host, Salman, for not fighting for themselves or proving that they are good at their job. He even called them 'sajjan log' who are willing to accept poor and average ratings without putting up a fight. Salman also told them that in the previous season the rating task would lead to big fights between the contestants who would strive to be excellent.

However, the contestants said they had misunderstood the task and apologised to him. They even alleged that they had beed misguided by Eijaz Khan about the rating task.