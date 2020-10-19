Rubina had refused to participate in a task given by Bigg Boss, saying it is against her self-respect.

Irked by the attitude of actress Rubina Diliak, superstar Salman Khan on Sunday asked her to leave Bigg Boss house.

Rubina had refused to participate in a task given by Bigg Boss, saying it is against her self-respect.

"I am not a part of this task. I am not a bin of garbage. Now the head of the house is saying that you have garbage in your brain. I have a problem with that," she said in the episode.

Later, Salman reprimanded Rubina, saying, "Rubina, your point is unacceptable. You have problems with Bigg Boss rules." He then asked her what is she doing on the show when she doesn't want to participate in the task. Rubina told Salman that she didn't know she would be reprimanded for her point of view to which Salman replied that he is talking with respect.

After the intense conversation with Salman Khan, Rubina Dilaik agreed to do the task with Nikki Tamboli.



Salman also gave advice to Rubina to stay in the game with an open mind and to know where to take a stand.