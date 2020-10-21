With the iconic folktale Alladin, airing on SAB TV, actor Guneet Sharma is reliving his childhood memories. The Punjabi boy who plays the lead’s close friend Shiraz in the third season of the show is known for his remarkable acting in TV serials like Udaan, Internet Wala Love, Kumkum Bhagiya and others. Here he talks about being part of the show and how passionately he feels about the farm bills at his home state. Excerpts:

Tell us about your character in Alladin.

My character's name is Shiraz, Alladin’s close friend. Shiraz praises and flatters Aladdin a lot. He’s very naughty in nature. He always does the opposite of what Alladin asks him to do and spoils everything.



Since it’s a classic folk tale that we have all grown up with. How special was the project for you?

This project is indeed special for me as we all have grown up listening to the story of Alladin. It’s really fascinating. Honestly, I feel lucky as this classic folk tale has always been my favourite and it’s an honour for me to play a character in this iconic show.



Tell us about your memories of Alladin, while growing up.

When we were kids, we used to play lots of video games. And I still remember Alladin used to be my all-time favourite.



What’s next beyond Alladin?

Well, can't disclose much. But hopefully, you will see me in an upcoming star plus show soon.



The farm's bill has created distress among farmers in your homeland. What are your comments?

This situation which arose due to 3 farms bills is really bad. Because most of the population in my state is directly or indirectly depends on the agriculture sector. And now when our farmers are on road and railway tracks, then our govt must take some positive steps and negotiations with farmer unions and other stack holders. I can completely relate to those farmers as I myself own land there.