This week brings history, humour, violence and a lot of drama on OTT platforms as they lay out the spread for the festival weekend.

1. Mirzapur 2

After a long wait, the second season of Mirzapur is finally here. Starring an ensemble cast of promising actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal and Shweta Tripathi, the second season is expected to be more bloodsoaked and vengeful. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds after the death of Vikrant Massey's character, Bablu.

When and where: October 23, Amazon Prime Video

2. A Suitable Boy

Mira Nair's screen adaptation of the Vikram Seth novel A Suitable Boy features Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and newcomer Tanya Maniktala. It is a story of two young lovers who dare to break tradition and stereotypes in newly independent India.

When and where: October 23, Netflix

3. Comedy Couple

Director Nachiket Samant's rom-com, starring Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad, is set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the Gurgaon.

When and where: October 21, Zee5

4. Lockdown Rishtey

Shot in the lockdown, the episodic series will bring a melange of five stories about five relationships -- a married couple on the verge of a divorce, an independent individual who gets stuck with 10 relatives, a loving couple who are almost about to elope, a girl who goes to her prospective in-laws to call off the marriage only to realise that she is stuck in their home, and lastly, a man who lives with his cute pets.

It stars Rohit Roy, Gurdip Punjj, Kaveta Chaudhry, Ashi Mahesh Joshi, Zia Ahmad Khan, Saad Bilgrami, Darshanaa Gahatraj, Dr. Smita Dongre, Abhishek Kapur, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Pallavi Rao, Neena Cheema, Sunil Pushkarna, Shubhangi Latkar, Sumit Sharma, amongst others.

When and where: October 21, MX Player

5. Scam 1992

Set in 1980’s & 90’s Bombay, Scam 1992 follows the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta - his meteoric rise and catastrophic downfall. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the series is based on journalist Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal’s book, The Scam. While it is not exactly a Dussehra

release, the series starring Pratik Gandhi, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Nikhil Dwivedi is an interesting watch and you must add it to your weekend list if you haven't watched it yet.



When and where: October 9, SONY LIV