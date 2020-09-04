Your children are grown up and are independent, and you’ve just gotten an opportunity to live life without any major responsibilities. Just then, your parents come over to stay with you because they have mismanaged their finances and have a huge debt to pay off. This is the premise of the newest American sitcom, Indebted, that went on air on Sony LIV.



Starring Adam Pally, Aby Elliot, Jessy Hodges, Steven Weber and Fran Drescher in the lead roles, the comedy has dealt with adult issues in a light-hearted manner. Steven plays Stew, the father, while Fran portrays the role of Debbie, the mom. In an exclusive interview with Indulge, the duo speaks more about what to expect from the show.



The concept is quite unique. What were your thoughts when you were offered the role of Stew?

Steven: In the US, people are losing their money on bad investments. Debby and Stew also lose a good deal of their money and have to go back to live with their own children. This is kind of a reflection of what is happening with student debt in the country. Indebted, I guess is a variation on that theme. But also, it was a semi-autobiographical rendering of the creator, Dan Levy’s family.



What was your experience playing Debbie?

Fran: If Steve and I have to assess these roles within our individual accomplished careers, it was really fun for us to play immature characters who are extremely light-hearted. We always said to each other, if only we could be more like these people! But it was almost like a very healthy release to get inside the skin of these characters. Everything rolls off them like water on a duck. They never seem to worry about anything even when they have good reason to.



Both of you come with such a rich repertoire of work and experience so was working on Indebted a cakewalk for you?

Steven: For me, personally nothing is a cakewalk. It requires effort. We had to show up every week; we could not just waltz in. Fran had some long scenes; it was a lot of work and rehearsal. It was enjoyable, but it still required a lot of work. Nothing about acting is ever as much of a cakewalk as people want to believe.

Fran: No matter how much experience we have as sitcom actors, there’s still a great deal of remembering lines and figuring out your behaviour that plays a part.



What do you want the audience to take away from Indebted?

Fran: Save your money!



What are you working on next?

Fran: I am writing Annie (the musical) for Broadway and beginning to write a teen novel. Steve: I have a few early-stage creative projects and writing work. Quite like any other working actor, I’m waiting for the phone to ring.



Streaming on Sony LIV



ayeshatabassum@newindianexpress.com

@aishatax