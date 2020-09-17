The countdown for Big Boss 14 begins as the list of confirmed contestants go public. The reality show hosted by Salman Khan will see a mix of actors and social media influencers. Among the actors, we will see Jasmine Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkani, Pavitra Puniya, Naina Singh, Aly Goni and Neha Sharma entering the house. Singer Kumar Janu will also be joining them.



The YouTube influencers including CarryMinati will also be part of the show.



According to reports, the contestants will be quarantined at a Mumbai hotel before entering the set of Big Boss.