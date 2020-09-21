1. Sitcom Schitt's Creek swept the comedy category at the Emmys. Eugene Levy won an award in the Outstanding Lead Actor in A Comedy Series category and shared a tender father/son moment as he hugged his son and co-creator of show, Daniel Levy. (Read more here)

Can't get enough of this tender father/son moment between @danjlevy and @Realeugenelevy! @SchittsCreek made official #Emmys history tonight by sweeping all 7 Comedy categories! pic.twitter.com/dJLVuPEgxm — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

2. A tribute was paid to late jurist and feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the In Memoriam segment. The In Memoriam segment also remembered Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther star who died recently due to colon cancer.



The In Memoriam segment remembered Chadwick Boseman and Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Photo coutesy: The Television Academy and ABC Entertainment)

3. Regina King and Uzo Aduba used the come-as-you-are fashion edict for Sunday's virtual Emmy Awards to highlight the national struggle for social justice. Both Black actresses wore T-shirts featuring Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT from Louisville, Kentucky, who was shot and killed by police in March.



Uzo Aduba and Regina King (Photo courtesy: Twitter)

“The cops still haven’t been held accountable,” King said in a Zoom session with media. “She represents just decades, hundreds of years of violence against Black bodies. Wearing Breonna’s likeness and representing her and her family and the stories that we were exploring, presenting and holding a mirror up to on ‘Watchmen,’ it felt appropriate to represent with Breonna Taylor.”

King won for actress in a limited series or a TV movie as the masked hero in HBO's Watchmen.

4. Succession's Sarah Snook perfectly completed her #EmmysAtHome look with DIY tin foil Emmy.

Sarah Snook perfectly completed her #EmmysAtHome look with a DIY #Emmy! pic.twitter.com/cSlCerii1x — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

5. When an overwhelmed Uzo Aduba informed her mother about her win.

6. Actor-singer Zendaya won an Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her performance in Euphoria. With this, she became the youngest drama lead actress to win an Emmy and had her family and friends screaming, cheering, hugging and crying behind her as she accepted the award.

More #Emmys history tonight! At 24, @Zendaya is the youngest person to win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series! pic.twitter.com/AVUzIqyckH — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

7. Cord Jefferson, who won for his work on Watchmen in the Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series category, thanked his therapist in his acceptance speech. “I am a different man than I was two years ago. I love you, you have changed my life in many ways,” he said. “Therapy should be free in this country.”

