Balika Vadhu gears up for season 2, here’s all you need to know

The popular television show Balika Vadhu, which addressed the subject of child marriage, is gearing up for its second season. The original series, which first aired 13 years ago, revolved around Anandi, a child bride, and her transition from childhood to womanhood. The series starring Avika Gor as Anandi and late actress Surekha Sikri as 'dadisa' (grandmother) became one of the most-watched daily soap operas.



Just like the first season, Balika Vadhu 2 will also capture the journey of Anandi and address the same issue but from a whole new perspective. It will also see child actor Shreya Patel essaying the iconic role of Anandi.



Set in the rustic locales of the town of Devgarh in Gujarat, the series will trace the story of two friends, Premji (played by Sunny Pancholi) and Khimji (played by Anshul Trivedi), whose children tie the knot in a ‘bal vivah’ (child marriage).



Scheduled to hit the television screen from August 9, the series produced by Sunjoy Wadhwa and Comall Wadhwa will introduce the audience to challenges that Anandi faces as a child bride.



"We have always believed in the power of stories and the change that they can bring. The entire nation is a witness to how Balika Vadhu changed the perception of millions across the country and the face of Indian television. We still believe in the power of its concept as a section of our society affirms the custom of child marriage even today,” says Sunjoy Wadhwa. Adding to this, Comall Wadhwa shares, “A lot of girls are still fighting this battle of being in a child marriage every day and our story and characters will be an inspiration to them.”



The show premiering on August 9 will air on weekdays at 8 pm on Colors channel



Also read | Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor on Surekha Sikri: 'It was always difficult to match her energy levels'