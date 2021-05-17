Due to the unfortunate raging of the pandemic, many cities have closed down their theatres. In these tough times, Indulge brings to you six shows which are about to be released or renewed for next seasons on different OTT platforms.

The Family Man (Season 2) (Amazon Prime Video)

After a lot of speculation about its release date, the second season of this successful show is supposed to be hitting the screens in June. Starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, the first season of the show displayed two parallel lives of Srikant (Bajpayee) who leads a middle-class life but secretly works as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell, a sister organization of the National Intelligence Agency. The show got to keep awake its viewers, as its wonderful screenplay and beautiful scripting were perfect. After the makers confirmation that the second season would be out, netizens are

ready.

June 11



Sex Education (Season 3) (Netflix)

Hitting the screens anytime soon, Laurie Nunn and her group of teenaged performers are back for a third season this year. While the first season got mixed ratings, the second season really entertained its watchers. The series though comic, raises awareness regarding a huge number of social issues ranging from emotional relationships to birth control. Led by Asa Butterfield in a teenager role, the series was nominated for numerous BAFTA awards.

Latter half of 2021

Delhi Crime (Season 2) (Netflix)

Netflix, over the last couple of years has widely received critical acclaims for its Indian content. The first season of this series, received an Emmy for Best International Drama Series. This Richie Mehta gem was based on the police investigations that followed after the 2012 Nirbhaya Gang Rape. Though not a regular commercial starrer, Divya Dutta has always given her best when it comes to character roles. She leads the show playing the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. The story is not set to overlap the previous one and is being renewed for a second season with the same cast.

Date TBA

Arya (Season 2) (Disney+Hotstar)

After being away from on-screen performances for nearly about five years, Sushmita Sen had hit the screens with the role of a bold and powerful businesswoman in the first season of Arya. Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, the serious revolves around the life of Aarya Sareen (Sen) who has to provide a balance between her professional and personal life. Her husband, played by Chandrachur Singh remains involved in some illegal business that she is not aware of. The story progresses and had made an impact on its viewers. The second season is currently in the shooting phase and is expected to release late this year.

December 2021

You (Season 3) (Netflix)

If you have not yet binged watched the first couple of seasons of YOU on Netflix, I bet you have missed something. Starring Joe Goldberg in the leading role, the plot discusses his psychologically obsessed mind on two different female characters in the two seasons. The story would progress with Joe’s girlfriend, Love who is pregnant with his child. Developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, the show was critically acclaimed.

End of 2021

Ozark (Season 4) (Netflix)

This highly recommended crime thriller is being renewed for its fourth and final season which will comprise of 14 episodes separated into two parts, comprising of seven episodes each. The show revolves around Martin Bryde (Jason Bateman) and his family who shift from Chicago to The Ozarks in Missouri after they owe lumpsum amounts of money to a Mexican drug boss. Besides being commercially and critically acclaimed, the show bagged a number of accolades at different award ceremonies for its various seasons. The final season is suggested as a must-watch.

End of 2021