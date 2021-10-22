As the narrator for Serengeti 2, Lupita Nyong’o impresses with her natural Kenyan accent

We had barely recovered from her stunning denim-inspired look for the Met Gala this year, when before we knew it we got hit with the striking Lupita Nyong’o in the recent trailer of the all-star cast, spy thriller, The 355. This week we catch up with the Academy Awardwinning actress to get a peek into the making of Serengeti 2, a six-part African wildlife series directed by the passionate zoologist John Downer. Lupita shares her process as a narrator, the wild characters we can look forward to seeing and how her accent was exactly what the director had ordered.

Academy award winner, actor Lupita Nyong'o

You’ve been fortunate to visit the Serengeti since the first series. How did you find the experience?

It was an extraordinary privilege to see the animals featured in Serengeti in real life, in the place where they were actually filmed. Growing up in Kenya, I was lucky enough to go on safari to our national parks often and it helped give me the passion I have for animals to this day. Being involved in the Serengeti series has been a great experience for me and has given me real insights into their family lives. The story of Bakari was a particular favourite of yours in series one. What is next for him? Everyone loves Bakari! In the last series he became leader of the troop and gained the admiration and loyalty of all the baboons. But peace never lasts long: this time there is dissent in the ranks and a whole new set of natural problems to deal with, while still trying to do his best for Cheka and their new baby.

Tell us about some of the new characters and stories you think audiences will particularly resonate with this time around?

There are quite a few new characters to fall in love with. Two adorable leopard cubs, Mzuri and Duma, who get up to all sorts of adventure that bring a smile to your face. There’s also Gnu, a wildebeest calf who has to face incredible challenges just to survive. The cheeky jackals, Shavu and Shaba, are also great fun to watch. They are new parents with some very cute pups, and they survive by stealing food from under the noses of the most dangerous animals in the savannah.

Lupita Nyong'o as the narrator for Serengeti 2

Did any animal behaviours you witnessed surprise you or challenge your perceptions?

There were so many. The elephants rescuing their babies in the flooded river was incredibly emotional to watch and it made clear how intelligent and loving their families are. The wildebeest were a surprise as their whole lives seem to be a succession of almost impossible challenges. How they managed to survive jumping off these huge vertical cliffs to reach the river below was confounding. I also loved the scene where the baboon, Bakari was trapped by lions in a tree and had to sneak down to escape without waking them up; it was very funny. Another great moment was when Bakari’s troop was trapped by a flood and had to make deathdefying leaps to survive.

How did you approach your narration. Is there anything you learned from narrating series one that you did differently or did more of, for this new series?

When I narrated the first series the director suggested I use my natural Kenyan accent, as he felt its East African roots were apt for the programme, and also loved how the musical lilt of the accent worked with both picture and music. Having lived in so many different places, my accent does vary quite a bit, so it was sometimes hard to record in New York and find my natural Kenyan voice. This time it was so much easier as I had just spent four months back home in Kenya, reconnecting with my family and culture, so the accent came more naturally to me.

Serengeti is hugely popular with a family audience, were you interested in nature series growing up?

I did enjoy a few nature documentaries growing up. I loved learning about animals on other continents like Australia, South America and The Arctic. It has always been fascinating to witness the distinctions in nature depending on where you live.

Serengeti 2 premiered on October 18 on Sony BBC Earth.