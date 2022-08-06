Malhar Pandya makes a comeback on the small screen in 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan'

TV serial actor Malhar Pandya who was last seen in the mythological drama RadhaKrishn as Karna in 2020, making a comeback to television screen after one and a half year with the show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan premiered on May 2, 2022 on Zee TV.

He told the news media: "I'm excited to return to the TV screen. Earlier in my previous show I played the mythological character Karna, now I'm portraying a fictional character written to make the story interesting. But it is similarly a very dark and negative character. I'm sure my audience will enjoy watching me doing something new (sic)."

He reveals the reason for keeping himself away from the TV screen for a while and adds: "I decided to do something different that I have not done in the past. Thus after the pandemic, I started exploring nearby places on my bike. I was travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad (my hometown). It was so much fun and a new experience. Though the actor inside me was always alive (sic)."

Malhar was seen in serials like: Hamari Saas Leela, Ramayan, Nazar, Aghori, Naagin 2 and acted in two Gujarati movies in 2015 called Romance Complicated and Premji Rise of a Warrior directed by Dhwani Gautam.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, directed and produced by Prateek Sharma under Studio LSD Private Limited and the serial was premiered on May 2, 2022 on Zee TV and streamed on Zee5.

According to reports the serial is an official remake of Zee Tamil series Yaaradi Nee Mohini.

