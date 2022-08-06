Mitaali Nag says she will be remembered for her role in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

TV serial actress Mitaali Nag came to Mumbai to become a singer but landed up being an actor and the show to change things for her is Afsar Bitiya in which she played the lead role of Krishna Raj aired on Zee TV in the year 2011.

Mitaali shared her journey with media sources: "I was born and raised in Nagpur. I came to Mumbai to become a singer. I did participate and won a few musical reality shows. However, destiny had other plans for me and I got chosen to play the protagonist in a TV show. Acting has become my profession since then (sic)."

She gives credit for her success in the entertainment industry to her role in the show Afsar Bitiya which aired from December 2011 to 2012 stating: "I have done so much after that but even now people remember me as Krishna Raj and keep appreciating my work and the inspiration that my character gave them (sic)."

Mitaali now plays the role of a mentally ill girl Devyani Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein and explains saying: "I think Devi or Devyani is another role that people will remember me for. Characters like hers are not too often seen on TV. I love playing Devi as there is a lot of scope as a performer. She is child-like and the best part is that I can be as animated or as subtle as I wish because a child can do and be anything and it just looks cute on them (sic)."

Devi is mentally ill and believes herself to be a child because of some trauma that she has been through. Adding on Mitaali says: "Though she understands a lot of things, she tends to get influenced by things and people around her. She is very innocent." According to reports, the actor did not face any struggle getting into the skin of the character.

Nag appeared in a lot of tv series and played different roles like in the episodic role of the horror supernatural series Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, also participated in the reality show Welcome-Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki as a contestant and was cast in the serial Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

