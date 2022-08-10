Cast of comedy crime drama Fargo to expand from season 5

Media sources reported on Tuesday that the black comedy-crime drama Fargo added new members to its cast for its fifth season; actors Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani are reportedly the latest additions.

The lead actors of the previous season were Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. According to media sources, most of the details of the upcoming season, which will be set in the year 2019, will be kept under wraps. The synopsis of the new season reads, “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours? (sic)”

Media sources did however reveal the characters that will be portrayed by the old cast members of the show; Joe Keery will play the character Gator Tillman; Joe is best known for his breakout role as Steve Harrington in the Netflix hit series Stranger Things, he is also known for his roles in the feature series titled Free Guy.

Lamorne, who is known to television audiences for his role in the popular television comedy series New Girl, will reportedly essay the role of Witt Farr. He previously starred in the Hulu series Woke as well as in movies like Bloodshot, Yesterday, Game Night, and The Barbershop 3: The Next Cut.

The upcoming season will also feature Richa, who is known for her role as Kamala in the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever. The character is reportedly set to portray Indira Olmstead.

Season 5 of Fargo will reportedly release in April 2023.