‘We are getting many calls saying no piracy from the viewers,’ says Arun Vijay on his latest web series, Tamil Rockerz

Actor Arun Vijay, who made his OTT debut with the web series, Tamil Rockerz, recently told media sources that he has been getting calls from several viewers who, after watching the web series, have decided to avoid watching pirated copies of films and shows.

On the topic of the show, Arun said in a press release, “We did extensive research before filming Tamil Rockerz. We have witnessed the deplorable condition of the movie industry due to video piracy. Hence, we felt that a story like Tamil Rockerz will be an eye-opener for all our audiences. As a team, we are glad that we could educate the masses on how they can act against piracy. As a result, we are getting many calls and messages from viewers mentioning that they will avoid watching pirated content henceforth (sic).”

Tamil Rockerz is a thriller web series in which Arun plays the role of Rudra, an investigating officer who tracks a notorious group of cyber pirates intent on spelling doom for the film industry. The show which also stars Vani Bhojan, Iswarya Menon, and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, among others, is currently streaming on the OTT platform, SonyLIV. Sources added that the series which was released on August 19, has been well-received by audiences.

On the reception of the show, Arun said, “It just feels that all our hard work has paid off as we are receiving so much love and appreciation from the audiences, both from the north as well as south (sic).”

Arun was last seen in the 2022 film, Yaanai which was directed by Hari. The film which was released on July 1, 2022, also starred Ramachandra Raju, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Rajesh, and Raadhika Sarathkumar.